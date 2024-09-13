Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.95 and last traded at $71.32. Approximately 4,025,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,573,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

