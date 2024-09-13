Mary T. Szela Buys 5,000 Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Stock

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Mary T. Szela bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,214.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TLSI opened at $5.14 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.
TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TriSalus Life Sciences
TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile
TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TriSalus Life Sciences
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.