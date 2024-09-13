Mary T. Szela Buys 5,000 Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Stock

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Mary T. Szela bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,214.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI opened at $5.14 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

