Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of Mastercard worth $605,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %
MA opened at $492.11 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $492.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.79 and its 200-day moving average is $460.28. The company has a market capitalization of $454.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.
MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
