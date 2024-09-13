MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.30

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 577734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,971,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,048,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,813,000 after buying an additional 1,756,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,371,000 after acquiring an additional 977,487 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 858,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

