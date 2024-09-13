Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 89.3% in August

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Up 81.8 %

Shares of SHWZ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,451. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

