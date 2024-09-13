Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 167,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 669,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares during the period.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA PZA opened at $24.13 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
