Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Progressive by 46.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $249.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.63 and a 200 day moving average of $214.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $134.34 and a 1 year high of $254.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

