Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 223,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.31 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

