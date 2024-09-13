Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $902.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $885.54 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $903.46. The stock has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $856.07 and a 200 day moving average of $813.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

