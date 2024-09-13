Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $568.27 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $578.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $532.73 and a 200 day moving average of $482.55. The stock has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

