Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $71.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $71,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

