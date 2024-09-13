Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,889 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $494.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $494.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

