Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,362 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $253.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.67.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,702.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock worth $15,878,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

