Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MA opened at $492.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $492.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.28.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

