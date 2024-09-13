Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $87.21 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.