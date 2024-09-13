Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

