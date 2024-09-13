Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,417 Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 50,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286,434 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $6,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 234,536 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 530.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 208,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 44,205.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 119,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,355 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PLYM opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
