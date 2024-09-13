Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $226,266,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after buying an additional 420,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

