Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 531,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 63,526 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.9 %

BURL stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

