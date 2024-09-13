Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,733,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,706 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 27,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 89,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $78.71 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

