Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.