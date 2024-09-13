Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.1% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TXN opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

