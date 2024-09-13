Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 185,315 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $182.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $184.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.88.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Garmin

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.