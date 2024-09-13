Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 253,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,240,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLT opened at $100.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

