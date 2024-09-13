Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,018 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 44,464.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Block by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,122,000 after purchasing an additional 318,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Block by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Block by 45.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $528,996,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Block by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,123 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.34.

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.49.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Block’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $76,355.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,066,698.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.