Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.50. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

