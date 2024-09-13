Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,389 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

Intuit stock opened at $646.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

