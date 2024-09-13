Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,210 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

