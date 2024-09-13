MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.29

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $2.97. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 5,755 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Laidlaw lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

