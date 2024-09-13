Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading Down 6.7%

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 90,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 44,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Melkior Resources Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

