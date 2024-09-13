Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $600.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $577.26.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $525.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $279.40 and a 1-year high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.99, for a total transaction of $449,775.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,258,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.99, for a total transaction of $449,775.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,258,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $206,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,574 shares of company stock worth $185,587,773. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

