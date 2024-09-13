Metahero Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.17 million and approximately $665,891.85 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001620 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002193 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

