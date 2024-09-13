Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading Down 24.9%

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 24.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 2,550,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 542,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Metals One Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metals One

In other news, insider Jonathan Owen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($523.08). Corporate insiders own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Metals One

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

