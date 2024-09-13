Meter Governance (MTRG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57,738.22

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $14.02 million and $57,738.22 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,421,991 coins and its circulating supply is 31,275,283 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,415,494 with 31,271,096 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.44226311 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $75,008.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

