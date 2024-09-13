Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,560 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

