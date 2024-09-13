MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 13,824 shares.The stock last traded at $12.48 and had previously closed at $13.22.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Steel Stocks to Buy for a Tarriff Tailwind
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks That Could See Rising Demand Based on Latest Jobs Data
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.