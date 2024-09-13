MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 396,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,047,180 shares.The stock last traded at $48.52 and had previously closed at $45.24.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

