Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $428.76 and last traded at $427.88. 2,179,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 20,518,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.24 and its 200-day moving average is $423.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797,891 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,428,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

