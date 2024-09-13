MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $129.64

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.64, but opened at $125.21. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $123.75, with a volume of 2,017,301 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.45.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.15.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,892,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

