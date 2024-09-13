Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 225000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
Mila Resources Trading Down 4.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of £2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.27.
About Mila Resources
Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mila Resources
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.