Mina (MINA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.50 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $514.80 million and $13.50 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,185,765,776 coins and its circulating supply is 1,156,811,742 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,185,615,344.8400393 with 1,156,492,197.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.42647816 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $13,231,632.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

