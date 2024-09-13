MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.13. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MIND Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MIND Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.