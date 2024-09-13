Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Momentus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNTSW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Momentus has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Get Momentus alerts:

About Momentus

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Momentus Inc operates as a commercial space company. The company offers satellites, satellite buses, and other satellite technologies; and in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.