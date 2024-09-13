Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $55.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $517,035,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,904,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 156.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 69,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

