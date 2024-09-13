Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.17

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $149.43 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00041500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,136,553,060 coins and its circulating supply is 901,967,669 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

