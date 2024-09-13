Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

NYSE:MSDL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,438. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,973,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

