Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Shares Down 0.4%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.3 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

