Morningstar Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of APH opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.