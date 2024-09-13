Morningstar Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT opened at $116.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

