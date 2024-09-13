Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $23,643,950.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,345,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

